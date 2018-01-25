The soon to be short-lived Cox administration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert will soon undergo surgery to remove kidney stones, prompting Twitter to light up with silly suggestions for how Lt. Governor Spencer Cox should spend his hour or two as acting governor.

The real governor is in on the joke. Herbert himself tweeted a photo of himself looking annoyed as Cox holds a measuring tape up to the drapes in the Governor's mansion.

Among the suggestions: invade Wyoming to claim the corner that's missing from the northeast edge of Utah.

The video above explores more of the silliness, with references to the 1980's television cartoon series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. You've been warned.