Utah’s governor to undergo surgery for kidney stones

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert will undergo surgery to remove a pair of kidney stones, his office confirmed to FOX 13.

“Because of unexplained abdominal pain, Governor Herbert met with a specialist at LDS hospital yesterday morning and was diagnosed with two kidney stones,” said Herbert spokesman Paul Edwards.

The governor apparently delivered his State of the State address on Wednesday night without betraying that he was in great pain. His office said he insisted on delivering the address.

“Although he has been experiencing pain, he remains in good spirits and has maintained a full schedule,” Edwards said.

“Following his speech this evening, he visited with justices of the Supreme Court, as well as his family and friends. When he left the capitol, he was headed to get Mexican food at favorite local restaurant with members of his family. The governor is scheduled for kidney stone removal surgery on Friday afternoon.”

In accordance with the Utah constitution, a proclamation will be issued transferring authority to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to govern the state when Gov. Herbert undergoes anesthesia at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Edwards said.

Capitol Hill leaders reacted late Wednesday to the news:

Incredible speech tonight by @GovHerbert. Even more impressive when you realize he did it in extreme pain for the last 2 days. #ToughAsNails https://t.co/9hY1zDuyad — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) January 25, 2018

Heard this was the case. Tremendous character, determination and dedication to our state. 💪 Wishing our leader the very best! @UtahCorrections https://t.co/b2HLvTT5Np — Rollin (@rollin_cook) January 25, 2018