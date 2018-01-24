Suspect in Riverton shooting in custody after five days on the run; deputy injured during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah -- After five days on the run, a suspect in a Herriman shooting has finally been captured.

Police arrested 33-year old Justin Llewelyn Wednesday evening in Spanish Fork, after a police chase and crash that injured a Utah County Sheriff's deputy.

Llewelyn is accused of firing at two officers and shooting a homeowner near the Riverton/Herriman border Saturday morning.

He disappeared, and on Tuesday, police arrested Tasha and Misty Llewelyn on obstruction of justice charges.

The next day, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said the U.S. Marshal's VFAST task force tracked Llewelyn to the Utah County area. They found him at a park in Provo Wednesday afternoon, she said.

Lieutenant Brian Lohrke with Unified Police said detectives quickly showed up and immediately began to come up with a plan to safely take him into custody.

However, he said Llewelyn took off in a blue Dodge truck that they later discovered was stolen out of West Valley City.

After officers tried to pull him over, Lt. Lohrke said Llewelyn took off and led police on a pursuit down State Street into Springville and eventually to Spanish Fork.

Llewelyn turned onto Main Street and headed north, he said.

Lt. Erik Knutzen with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said a Utah County deputy saw an opportunity to stop Llewelyn through a PIT maneuver.

Knutzen said the truck spun into a tow truck, which damaged the vehicle enough to stop it.

They said Llewelyn gave up and was taken into custody without any issues.

The sheriff's deputy suffered minor cuts and bruises from his air bag, Lt. Knutzen said.

Lt. Lohrke said Llewelyn also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers saw a gun in the truck, Lohrke said-- confirming Llewelyn was armed.

Salt Lake City Police said Wednesday night that they were in the process of beginning to interview Llewelyn. They said he'll face a long list of charges.