UPD: Active shooter situation in Herriman area as police search for armed carjacker
HERRIMAN – Many residents in Herriman are being asked to shelter in place as Unified Police search for the suspect in a carjacking who also fired at an officer Saturday morning.
A reverse emergency call was issued by Unified Police advising those in the area of 13400 S to Blackridge Reservoir to stay inside their homes.
According to Unified Police, the original incident took place around 6 a.m. at 4940 w 13400 s when a man shot at a police officer. The officer was not hit and returned fire.
Police say the male suspect shot another person and stole their car. The suspect is described as a male with facial hair and dark clothing.
No details on the victim’s condition have been released.
The suspect stole a Nissan Murano and fled from police before abandoning the vehicle in the area of Ashland Ridge and Emmeline Drive in Herriman.
Unified Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and are asking the public to not enter the neighborhoods as the search continues.
Authorities are advising residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity. You can read the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.
This story is still developing and will continue to be updated.