× UPD: Active shooter situation in Herriman area as police search for armed carjacker

HERRIMAN – Many residents in Herriman are being asked to shelter in place as Unified Police search for the suspect in a carjacking who also fired at an officer Saturday morning.

A reverse emergency call was issued by Unified Police advising those in the area of 13400 S to Blackridge Reservoir to stay inside their homes.

According to Unified Police, the original incident took place around 6 a.m. at 4940 w 13400 s when a man shot at a police officer. The officer was not hit and returned fire.

Police say the male suspect shot another person and stole their car. The suspect is described as a male with facial hair and dark clothing.

Suspect is described as a white male with facial hair wearing dark clothing. If residents see anything suspicious in this area please call police immediately. Again lock all doors and stay inside your home. We will update when the shelter in place has been lifted. — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) January 20, 2018

No details on the victim’s condition have been released.

The suspect stole a Nissan Murano and fled from police before abandoning the vehicle in the area of Ashland Ridge and Emmeline Drive in Herriman.

Unified Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and are asking the public to not enter the neighborhoods as the search continues.

We are issuing a shelter in place for residents of Herriman and Riverton who live between Mtn View Corridor to Rose Crest Road and Blackridge Reservoir and 13400 South — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) January 20, 2018

Authorities are advising residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity. You can read the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.

We are asking anyone in the search area with surveillance systems to review back to 6am. If anything is found please contact UPD at 801-743-7000 — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) January 20, 2018

This story is still developing and will continue to be updated.