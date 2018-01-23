× Three suspects in custody for Riverton officer involved shooting, schools taken off lockout

HERRIMAN, Utah – The Jordan School District confirmed that schools had been taken off of lockout Tuesday afternoon, following a police investigation that took three people into custody in relation to Saturday’s officer involved shooting in Riverton.

The Unified Police Department said that the Salt Lake City Police Department conducted an operation, where three individuals were taken into custody. The primary suspect, Justin Llewelyn, was not taken into custody during the investigation, police said.

Llewelyn is still on the run after Unified Police said he fired at two officers and shot a homeowner Saturday morning.

According to Sandy Riesgraf with the Jordan School District, Fort Herriman Middle School, Black Ridge Elementary and Foothill Elementary were on lockout at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The lockout was lifted shortly after.

“For precautionary reasons, schools in the area are on lockout until their normal release times,” police said.

This is an ongoing story. For the latest updates, visit www.fox13now.com.