Missing Eureka couple's car located, family member says

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A Jeep belonging to a missing Eureka couple has been located.

Breezy Otterson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, have been missing since December 30. That’s when the couple was said to have been driving from Tooele to Spanish Fork, with a final destination of their home in Eureka.

According to a post from a family member, the family was offering a $2,000 reward for information that would lead to the recovery of the SUV the couple was driving, a blue 1999 Jeep Cherokee.

Otterson’s aunt, Amanda Hunt told FOX 13 News Thursday night the SUV was located by Civil Air Patrol hidden in the trees roughly one-mile South of the Cherry Creek Reservoir in Juab County. Otterson and Powell are still missing.

Hunt said the car had two flat tires, all of the windows were down and both of their belongings were inside the vehicle.

According to Hunt, they do not have reason to believe foul play was involved, and cadaver dogs are being used. Hunt said, thus far, there is no indication of Otterson and Powell being in the area.

According to the Facebook page, “Searching for Breezy And Riley,” Juab County Search and Rescue is now combing the area.

If you know anything about this case you’re encouraged to call the Juab County Sheriff’s Office or the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.