Family offers $1,200 reward for info that leads to Jeep missing Eureka couple was driving

TOOLE COUNTY, Utah — The family of a missing couple from Eureka is offering a $1,200 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the Jeep the teens were in when they vanished in December.

Breezy Otterson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, have been missing since December 30 when they were driving from Tooele to Spanish Fork, with their final destination being home in Eureka.

Family said when they last spoke to the couple, they said they were just outside of Spanish Fork. According to a post from Otterson’s aunt, family members are offering a reward of $1,200 for information that leads to the Jeep the couple was in.

The vehicle is a blue 1999 Jeep Cherokee with Utah license plate: 674 VWV. The photo below shows a Jeep similar to the one the pair were driving.

Family and other volunteers are coordinating search efforts through the “Searching For Breezy And Riley” Facebook page. Click here for more information about those efforts.

Anyone who sees the couple or the vehicle should contact the Tooele or Juab County Sheriff’s Office.