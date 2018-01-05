Crews searching for missing Eureka couple last seen December 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- Crews are out searching for a teenage Utah couple who hasn't been seen in almost a week.

It's been six days since anyone has seen or heard from 17-year-old Breezy Otterson and 18-year-old Riley Powell.

The couple was in Tooele visiting family for the holidays. Their plan was to leave Tooele on Saturday, December 30, stop in Spanish Fork, and then drive back to Eureka where the couple lives with Powell's father. However, Otterson's aunt, Amanda Hunt, says the couple never made it to Spanish Fork.

"They were right outside of Spanish Fork is what Riley said and that was the last contact," Hunt said.

The family reported the couple missing to the Juab County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. Undersheriff Brent Pulver says they've deployed the search and rescue team.

"We have had several leads come in, some of them with drastically different narratives. We’ve been following up on all of them," Pulver said.

Sadly, pain is nothing new to Otterson—who lost her mother five years ago, devastating her and her sisters.

"They’re both extremely upset," Hunt said. "They just want their sister back. Losing their mom, they really had to come together and create this bond."

It's that relationship that has Hunt convinced that she'd never disappear without a word.

"Breezy would not go without talking to her sisters, and knowing the details that there’s no social media activity, there’s no phone activity, there’s no credit card activity or debit card activity," Hunt said.

After mapping out off-road routes at Tintic High School in Eureka, several crews head out to search for the couple.

They've been searching through rough, steep terrain—worried that the couple is stranded somewhere.

"We’re afraid they’ve gone off a road, they’ve gone off a cliff, there was an accident," Hunt said.

They're hoping someone will spot the dark blue 1999 Jeep Cherokee they were driving, which has license plate # 674VWV.

"They’re not missing because they’re choosing it: They’re gone. Something happened to them," Hunt said.

If you know anything about this case you’re encouraged to call the Juab County Sheriff’s Office or the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.