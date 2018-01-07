× 20 flights into Salt Lake City diverted as Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for several northern Utah counties Sunday.

The warnings include Box Elder, Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele and Weber counties—and the warnings are in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

According to the NWS, areas of fog are expected to become more widespread Sunday night, and in some areas the fog will lower visibility to a few hundred feet.

The fog is expected around Great Salt Lake and across northwestern and west-central Utah Sunday.

A spokesperson for Salt Lake City International Airport said about 20 flights have been diverted since 3:20 p.m. Sunday due to the fog. Officials said some flights have been diverted to Provo, and passengers should check with their respective airlines regarding delays.

Not all inbound flights are affected and some have been able to land. Airport officials said the ability to land safely in these conditions varies by aircraft.

Those driving in the affected areas are urged to use caution. The NWS says drivers may experience fog along I-15 from the Idaho border south to Cove Fort and along I-80 from Salt Lake City to West Wendover.

The fog also put a hold on plans for a dive team to enter Great Salt Lake Sunday to confirm an object found in the water is a missing airplane out of Ogden.

Click here for the latest information on weather watches and warning.