Dive teams to enter Great Salt Lake Sunday after search crews spot possible airplane

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Search teams in Box Elder County plan to put divers into Great Salt Lake Sunday after they found an object in the water believed to be an airplane.

The discovery comes more than a week after an airplane with two Ogden men on board was reported missing in the Promontory area near Great Salt Lake.

Dale Ward, Chief Deputy with Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, said the object is in the north arm of Great Salt Lake and was spotted by search crews working on boats.

“We’ve discovered what we believe to be an airplane, and we are going to put divers in to confirm that,” Ward said.

Ward said they are not able to confirm the object is the aircraft reported missing out of Ogden, but he said they are confident the object is an aircraft of some kind. He said they have been working with pilots and aviation experts as they search for the missing plane.

“We worked with some experts to get us to where we are right now,” Ward said Saturday.

The dive teams plan to enter the water Sunday morning.

The airplane reported missing out of Ogden December 30 was piloted by 74-year-old Denny Mansell. His friend, 74-year-old Peter Ellis, was riding as a passenger.

Both men are from Ogden and had planned to fly over the Winter Steam Festival being held at Golden Spike Historical Site that day. The pair was reported missing when they did not return later that evening as planned.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.