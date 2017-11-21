Traffic jam causes delays on SB I-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - A major traffic jam could be seen on I-15 southbound Tuesday afternoon, on a holiday week where millions of Americans plan to travel.

The jam appeared to be between 3700 South and 5800 South, around 2:30 p.m. No crashes were reported by UDOT, although major delays are expected on I-15 throughout the holiday weekend.

UDOT announced that it had completed several projects in time for Thanksgiving, but with so many people planning to travel, delays should still be expected.