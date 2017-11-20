UDOT opens finished projects in time for holiday traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - For the first time in two years, I-215 is construction cone free.

Five lanes northbound and five southbound consist of all new concrete, stretching from SR 201 to 4700 South.

The road has come a long way since the start of the project in 2015. UDOT did a lot of patchwork over the years, but decided it was best to install a brand new, much wider freeway.

"It's a big deal for drivers and it's really going to improve the flow of traffic this important time of the year," UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said.

The completion of I-215 is only the beginning. Five major UDOT projects are driveable (some have sections completed, with future construction planned) in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

A 2.2 mile section of Mountain View Corridor opened Saturday, Nov. 18, along with the 7000 South and Bangerter Highway interchange.

Another project that finished months in advance is the underpass at 10600 South off I-15 Northbound, which leads to South Towne Center. UDOT originally anticipated completion date to be in late spring, or early summer of 2018.

"This is a great example of just getting in there, getting the work done," Gleason said of the 10600 South work.

There are still some areas to look out for. While construction crews will not be working the holiday weekend, there are still some lane restrictions and reduced speeds in certain areas. Two areas in particular include the I-70 project in Richfield, and the paving of SR 9 near Springdale, outside Zion National Park. That project will be constantly worked on, with a goal of finishing before tourist season in spring 2018.