Heavy traffic expected on I-15 ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers that traffic on I-15 along the Wasatch Front is expected to increase this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

UDOT engineers anticipate a 25 percent increase of vehicles on the road Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, and heavy delays of up to 45 minutes are possible.

The heavy traffic is expected to be heavier than normal on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers are urged to leave early in the day or late in the evening both days to help reduce congestion.

Drivers should also expect heavy traffic around retail centers on Black Friday.

“Many larger malls and shopping centers are located near freeway interchanges, and congestion may extend from local streets onto the freeway. Motorists should use caution and expect delays if planning travel near shopping centers this weekend,” a statement from UDOT said.

Thankfully, several of UDOT’s top construction projects have ended or will end before Thanksgiving and the holiday shopping season.

“The new Bangerter Highway interchange at 7000 South; the I-215 west belt reconstruction from S.R. 201 to 4700 South; and the Mountain View Corridor extension from 5400 South to 4100 South all opened during the past few days. Two more projects – I-15 from Brigham Road to Dixie Drive in St. George, and the I-15/10600 South interchange in Sandy, are scheduled to open by Wednesday, Nov. 22,” the statement said.