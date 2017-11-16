Suspect accused of killing U of U student charged with murder, could face death penalty

SALT LAKE CITY – The suspect accused of killing University of Utah student ChenWei Guo is now formally charged with aggravated murder, which carries a maximum punishment of the death penalty.

According to court documents, Austin Jeffery Boutain is charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm and other weapons offenses and theft by receiving stolen property.

The documents state he is not allowed bail because of the egregious nature of the charges he is facing.

Austin’s wife, Kathleen, is also facing charges including multiple counts of criminal solicitation and theft by receiving stolen property.

Her bail was set at just over $1 million.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said Boutain allegedly killed Guo in Red Butte Canyon back on Oct. 30 in an attempt to rob or kidnap him and a female passenger who was in the vehicle with Guo.

Boutain admitted to police he intended to kill the female victim who was with Guo but she was able to get away, according to the documents.

The Attorney General’s Office stated Austin and Kathleen are also suspects in the murder of a man in Golden, Colorado.

Boutain is on probation for felony convictions in Marion County, Alabama, including failure to register as a sex offender and car theft, the documents show.