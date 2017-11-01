Second U of U student with ChenWei Guo during shooting escaped unharmed

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah Police said a female student was with ChenWei Guo when Austin Boutain allegedly shot and killed him while trying to steal the vehicle they were in earlier this week.

Officials said the female U of U student, who they are not identifying, ran from the vehicle when Boutain was distracted.

At that point, police said Boutain, 24, allegedly fired two shots at her to ensure there were no witnesses.

She got away unharmed.

Police confirmed Wednesday Boutain admitted to shooting Guo on Red Butte Canyon Rd. late Monday night.

In a letter to students and faculty, U

of U President David W. Pershing said, “ChenWei was a pre-computer science major with a promising future and worked as a peer advisor in our International Student and Scholar Services Office.”