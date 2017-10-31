University of Utah shooting suspect shouted, ‘I love you Katie’ while being led to police vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - While being escorted on the way to the Salt Lake City Jail, Alex Boutain shouted "I love you Katie" just before being put in a police car.

The audio in the video was choppy, but Boutain could be heard professing his love for his wife, who was in custody as a suspect for a homicide in CO.

Boutain was suspected of killing University of Utah student ChenWei Guo Monday night. He was also suspected of killing a man from Golden, CO, Bradford Ingle.

U of U President David W. Pershing said Guo was parked near the gate in Red Butte Canyon when the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Austin Boutain, fatally shot him while trying to steal his car.

Boutain was identified and detained Tuesday afternoon at the Salt Lake City Library.