Suspect in U of U shooting a person of interest in Colorado homicide

GOLDEN, Colo. — The man believed responsible for killing University of Utah student ChenWei Guo Monday night is also a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Golden, Colorado.

At the request of police in Salt Lake City, Golden Police conducted a welfare check at an RV trailer in Clear Creek RV Park, at 1401 10th St. in Golden, early Tuesday morning.

Golden officers found the body of a 63-year-old man inside the trailer, and preliminary information suggests the man had been dead for a few days, a statement from Golden Police said. The name of the victim in Golden has not been released, but police said he was staying at the RV park on a short-term lease.

Austin Jeffrey Boutain, 24, is still at large following a shooting near Red Butte Gardens, directly east of the University of Utah.

Police in Golden believe Boutain may have been staying with the 63-year-old victim, and that Boutain may be in possession of weapons owned by the victim.

Boutain’s wife, 23-year-old Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Routain, is also a person of interest in the Golden case. Kathleen has been taken into police custody, and Golden Police said she is being detained on charges unrelated to Monday’s shooting.

