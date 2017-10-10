× Teen pleads guilty in attempted aggravated murder of Cache Co. girl

LOGAN, Utah — One of the boys accused of trying to murder a 14-year-old girl Amalga girl in February pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony charges.

According to a probable cause statement, Colter Danny Peterson, 17, told police he and Jayzon Decker had planned to kill Deserae Turner with knives, and that he shot Deserae in the back of the head, leaving her to die in a canal in Smithfield.

Deserae was reported missing on the evening of February 16 and investigators found her barely alive the next day. She was released from Primary Children’s Medical Center on April 20.

In court Tuesday, Peterson pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder and robbery. First District Court Judge Kevin K. Allen said Peterson faces six years to life in prison.

Decker is also due in court Tuesday for a review hearing.

