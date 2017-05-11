Cache County teens charged with attempted murder remain in detention without bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CACHE COUNTY, Utah -- Two teenagers charged with the attempted murder of a 14-year-old girl were in court in Cache County Thursday.

Colter Peterson and Jayzen Decker are being tried as adults.

The teens are accused of luring Deserae Turner to a Smithfield canal back in February, where they shot her in the back of the head.

Prosecutors say the shooting was premeditated and that the boys, who were both 16 at the time, took money and electronics from Turner's backpack, leaving her to die. She was found barely alive and taken to the hospital.

She was released on April 20, but her parents don't expect her to ever fully recover from her injuries.

Peterson, who actually fired the gun, as well as Decker, who is being called an accomplice, are being charged with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and obstruction of justice.

If convicted of the aggravated attempted murder charge, they face 15 years to life in prison.

On Thursday, Judge Thomas Willmore decided that the teens will remain in juvenile detention without bail.

"There is substantial evidence that these two pose a danger to the community, and we are going to ask that no-bail status continue in the future," said James Swink, Cache County Attorney.

Peterson and Decker are being tried separately. Peterson is due back in court on May 15, and Decker will be back on May 16.