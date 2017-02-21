Police: 14-year-old Smithfield girl found in canal had been shot, two teens arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD, Utah - Cache County authorities said a missing 14-year-old girl found in a Smithfield canal was shot in the head; two 16-year-old suspects are in custody.

Officers said the investigation began when Deserae Turner's family reported her missing after she did not come home from school that day.

Police said friends of the family found Turner semiconscious and critically injured in a Smithfield canal just before 1 a.m.

Turner went to a Logan hospital and was then flown to a Salt Lake hospital because of the severity of her injuries.

She is in a medically induced coma in critical condition.

Officers have arrested two 16-year-old boys who are both facing charges including aggravated attempted murder, aggravated robbery and four counts of obstructing justice.

According to police, they found what they believe to be the handgun involved in the shooting as well as Turner's phone and other personal items with the two 16-year-old suspects.

Counselors are available for students and others at nearby Cache County schools.

The "Deserae Turner Charity Fund" has been set up at America First Credit Union for donations to help the Turner family.

