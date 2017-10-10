× Salt Lake Police Officer fired after U of U Nurse Wubbels incident

SALT LAKE CITY – Following the controversial arrest of a University of Utah nurse, one detective has been fired, and a Lieutenant has been demoted.

Detective Jeff Payne and Lt. James Tracy came under public scrutiny in July after they arrested Alex Wubbels, who refused to conduct a blood draw to help with a police investigation.

According to a notice of employment termination, the Salt Lake City Police Department stated that Payne violated numerous police policies, and “dramatically undermined public respect.”

“Based on the strong and compelling evidence as set forth above, I have lost faith and confidence in your ability to continue to serve as a member of the Salt Lake City Police Department,” Jennifer Sykes, HR Consultant for the SLPD said.

In a demotion decision for Tracy, Sykes cited a number of policy violations, and a lack of restraint when dealing with hospital staff.

“Your lack of judgement and leadership in this matter is unacceptable, and as a result, I no longer believe that you can retain a leadership position in the department,” Sykes wrote.

Both officers were under administrative leave prior to the SLPD’s decision.