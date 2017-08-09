× Body found near river in St. George identified as mother missing since June

SOUTHERN UTAH — Police in St. George have identified a deceased woman who was found August 5 near a river in southern Utah.

St. George Police stated Wednesday the deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Amy Crawford, who was a St. George resident.

“Our agency would like to express our condolences to her family and friends,” St. George Police stated. “This is an ongoing investigation and we are not able to release any other information at this time.”

Crawford was reported missing in late June, and in July St. George Police posted her information and asked the public for help in locating her. They said Crawford had not reached out to her 4-month-old daughter in some time, which they noted was out of character for Crawford.

Crawford’s body was found August 5 after a man out for a morning walk spotted her body near the river. At the time, police said the state of decomposition meant they would have to rely on a medical examiner for positive identification.

Police have not yet released any specific information about the cause and manner of Crawford’s death. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.