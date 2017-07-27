× St. George Police seek help locating mom missing since June 22

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help locating a mother who has been missing since June 22.

According to a release from the St. George Police Department issued Thursday, 32-year-old Amy Crawford has not been seen in more than a month and has not reached out to her 4-year-old daughter, which is out of character for her.

Police say Crawford has been listed in a national database as a missing person, and anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call St. George PD at 435-627-4300 and reference case: INC 17P018070.

Crawford stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She is white with a medium complexion. Crawford is pictured in the missing person’s poster below: