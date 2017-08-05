× St. George Police recover decomposing body near river

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George recovered a body near a river Saturday morning, and they say the body has decomposed to the point a medical examiner will need to verify the identity of the deceased.

St. George Police say officers were dispatched to the area of 1545 South Dixie Drive around 7:39 a.m. Saturday after a man out for his morning walk spotted the body.

Search and rescue units and service dogs also responded to the area. Police say they believe the body was washed downstream, so they wanted to search the area for additional evidence.

Police have confirmed the body is that of an adult female, but they say, “due to the decomposed state of the body we will have to wait for confirmation from the medical examiner before we can release any identity information.”

It will take several days to identify the deceased, police state.

While no details about the cause and manner of death are available, police stated there is no immediate danger to the public in connection with this incident.

