Friend of Utah man killed in plane crash on I-15 says he was selfless, a family man

OGDEN, Utah - It was a vacation they had gone on many times before, but this time tragedy struck soon after takeoff.

As Weber County mourns the loss of two couples who died in a plane crash on I-15, a co-worker and best friend of victim Perry Huffaker speaks out.

“I had a conversation with him the other day where he told me, you know, 'We're not alone, and that things happen for a purpose and that God watches out over all of us,'" said a tearful Justin Anderson. "And I think he would just want everybody to know that he's OK, he's with his love, and he'll miss seeing you for a while."

Anderson said he and Perry were close.

"You know we'd often embrace and tell each other we loved each other like brothers, and it's a hard day," he said.

Perry was a family man, according to Anderson.

"He loved his wife and his children: They were the world to him," Anderson said.

Perry worked for Ogden City and was recently involved in organizing a rodeo.

"During a part of the rodeo that was gonna happen and they didn't quite need him right there, he ran off to get ice cream cones to give to the emergency responders and the police, and to thank them for being there and working so hard, so, yeah, that's who he was," Anderson.

The Huffakers and Clarkes both leave behind four children. Two of the Huffakers four children are currently serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ogden City has established an account at America First Credit Union to help the Huffaker family. The account can accept online transfers or in person deposits. The account number is 9096181 and it is under the last name Huffaker.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to assist the family with funeral costs.