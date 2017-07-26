Watch Live: Small plane crash on I-15 in Weber County, casualties confirmed

Please wait for video to load below.
RIVERDALE, Utah – A small plane has crashed on Interstate 15 northbound at Riverdale Rd. and casualties have been confirmed.
Weber County authorities have closed I-15 NB at 5600 S. and said the southbound lanes are affected as well.
Traffic is stopped; drivers should avoid the area.
Authorities have not said how many people were on board or what led to the crash.
The Utah Highway Patrol has not said when drivers can expect the highway to reopen.
41.176889 -112.003831