Watch Live: Small plane crash on I-15 in Weber County, casualties confirmed

RIVERDALE, Utah – A small plane has crashed on Interstate 15 northbound at Riverdale Rd. and casualties have been confirmed.

Weber County authorities have closed I-15 NB at 5600 S. and said the southbound lanes are affected as well.

Traffic is stopped; drivers should avoid the area.

Authorities have not said how many people were on board or what led to the crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol has not said when drivers can expect the highway to reopen.

UPDATE: Casualties are reported. All NB lanes are closed and only one SB lane is open. Expect significant delays through the afternoon. — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) July 26, 2017

I-15 NB is closed @ MM 339, in Riverdale. Use alt at this time and plan for major delays. @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionOne — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 26, 2017

Update: Crash I-15 MP339/N Riverdale Rd Weber Co, NB Closed at 5600S, SB Left lane closed @UDOTRegionOne @WeberCounty UDOT Traf app for info — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 26, 2017

41.176889 -112.003831