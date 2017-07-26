Victims remembered after two married couples killed in Weber County plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- Family members and the community are mourning two couples killed in a plane crash Wednesday, after the plane went down on I-15 near Riverdale.

Layne and Diana Clarke lived in Taylor, and owned a business in Ogden for more than two decades, according to the Bishop of the family's LDS Church congregation.

Bishop Steve Cottle said he lives down the street from the Clarke family in Taylor, and has been a close friend of theirs for years.

"Absolute shock. Unbelievable," he said of the couple's death. "Just a huge loss for the community."

He said he worked alongside Layne and Diana at their business, Automotive and Industrial Supply, for the past six years.

"Just a wonderful place to work, very family-oriented atmosphere. It was all about family," he said.

That family included the Clarke's four children, who Bishop Cottle said ranged in age from 16 to 21. All four children still lived at home.

On Wednesday, Bishop Cottle said the Clarkes and their good friends the Hoffakers took off in Layne's airplane for Idaho.

"Headed up to Island Park together, spend some time and just have fun," Bishop Cottle explained.

Layne was an experienced pilot who owned the plane that crashed, Cottle said. He said he's flown with Layne, and that Layne was always safe, conscientious, and liked to say a prayer before take-off.

The families of Perry and Sarah Huffaker have requested privacy, but told Fox 13 the couple also leaves behind four children.

According to the family, they have a daughter currently serving a mission and a son who is getting ready to serve his mission.

For the Clarke family, Bishop Cottle said he'll remember their service to the elementary schools and their church.

He said the family always put others first.

"People that were silently going about making a change in the world. That's how I'd describe them," he said. "Just great people."