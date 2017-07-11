× Aerial fireworks banned in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Cottonwood Heights City Council has approved an ordinance to ban the use of aerial fireworks anywhere in the city until December 29.

The ban, which is effective immediately, was put in place as a large crowd attended Tuesday’s city council meeting in support of the ban.

“We’re in a desert state and we’re risking lives,” one attendee said.

Another person present at Tuesday’s meeting spoke in opposition to the ban, leading to arguments from the crowd.

On Independence Day, an aerial firework started a grass fire in Cottonwood Heights, burning about 25 acres and causing damage to a home on Bradbury Rd.

Richard Otterstrom, 49, was charged with reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor, because he allegedly lit that aerial firework in a restricted area.

Ground fireworks are not affected by the ban, but are still illegal to use in restricted areas.

