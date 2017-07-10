× Man charged in Cottonwood Heights fire over July 4

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Authorities have charged a man for “reckless burning” in a restricted area in the fire sparked by fireworks in Cottonwood Heights on July 4.

According to Cottonwood Heights Police, 49-year-old Richard C. Otterstrom is now facing charges for the fire near 3500 E. 7400 S. last week.

Firefighters were called to the backyard of a home near 7500 Enchanted Hills Dr. where neighbors noticed a red glow.

Authorities said the fire moved west through the field behind Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, down a gully and then engulfed a home at 3094 E. Bradbury Rd.

Investigators found several spent fireworks in the gutter in front of Otterstrom’s home near 3400 E. Enchanted Hills Dr.

They also found unused fireworks hidden behind a garden planter.

Officers said Otterstrom admitted he set off aerial fireworks but said he stopped when he realized the field near his home was on fire.

However, he did not call 911.

The fire burned about 25 acres, damaged a field behind Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, fences, a play area, a shed and the home at 3094 E. Bradbury Rd.

Formal charges filed today on the July 4th fire. The District Attornay will issue a press release. Thanks to all involved. pic.twitter.com/scNxfqmp4C — CH Police (@CHPolice) July 10, 2017