Grass fire damages homes in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A grass fire caused significant damage to some Cottonwood Heights homes overnight.

Firefighters were called to 3500 E 7400 S shortly before 11 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of the grass fire. Early reports indicate the fire was caused by the use of fireworks near Enchanted Hills Dr.

The fire spread over an 11-acre parcel of undeveloped land, causing damage on the outside of two neighboring homes and one outbuilding.

"When we walked out the door, I saw huge flames that were coming over the hill, which is the cemetery right up on Bengal Blvd.," said Susan Bagley, a Cottonwood Heights resident. "I was thinking 'Oh, please don't let the houses around here burn. Please don't let our neighbors lose their homes.'"

Unified Fire Authority Battalion Chief Steve Prokopis told FOX 13 there were eight active brush fires happening at the same time around the Salt Lake Valley.