Suspect arrested after West Jordan shooting was also wanted for kidnapping in SLC

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- West Jordan police arrested a man in connection with Wednesday’s shooting near Jordan Landing, and as an added bonus it turns out the suspect was also wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Salt Lake City.

The shooting occurred Wednesday in broad daylight in West Jordan and left the victim in critical condition.

West Jordan Police announced they were looking for two men, and Wednesday night they arrested one of their prime suspects: Victor Gambino-Perez.

His arrest turns out to be even more significant than they first thought because the man has already been charged in a very violent episode that occurred just a week ago in Salt Lake City.

"Basically good police work from some of our investigators that kind of put the pieces together after the shooting yesterday,” said Sgt. Joe Monson of the West Jordan Police Department.

For reasons still unknown, Perez and another man allegedly shot the victim Wednesday then fled the scene in a silver Dodge Magnum. The victim, Manuel Herrera, is expected to survive—but the shooting led to a huge police scene in the area for much of the day Wednesday.

Then, thanks to several witnesses, detectives quickly located the suspect vehicle and then Perez. He was booked into jail on attempted murder and other felony charges.

Police are still looking for another suspect but are relieved to have Perez behind bars.

"Yeah, this is a big case, and it's a serious case where, as you said, it happened in broad daylight, and it was the shooting of a victim, and it is important that we get these things solved as fast as we can,” Monson said.

Perez was also the prime suspect in an armed standoff and kidnapping incident in Salt Lake City one week ago. He was on the run after being formally charged with multiple felonies in that case.

Police hope this one arrest clears up a couple of violent recent episodes, including that shooting Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the second suspect is asked to call police. Dispatch can be reached at 801-840-4000.