Police investigating after man found shot in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in West Jordan.

The shooting victim was found near 3855 W 7800 S shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said the victim had suffered several gun shots to the torso and he was taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition.

Officers are looking for a silver Dodge or Chrysler passenger vehicle with a racing stripe in connection with the incident.

Two nearby schools, Terra Linda Elementary and Columbia Elementary, were placed on lockout due to the police activity.

“Students at Terra Linda Elem and Columbia Elem are safe and all exterior doors are locked at this time,” Jordan School District stated on Twitter.

