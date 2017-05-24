Salt Lake police looking for suspect, victim in aggravated kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the suspect and the victim in an aggravated kidnapping case that occurred Wednesday.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Victor Gambino-Perez and his alleged victim, 24-year-old Samantha June Medina.

According to a statement from SLCPD, police responded to 775 S Post St. at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of shots fired. Witnesses said a man with a gun forced a woman into a car.

Police described Gambino-Perez as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head. Perez has neck tattoos and sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Police said Gambino-Perez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gambino-Perez or Medina is urged to call SLCPD at (801) 799-3000.

SLCPD also accepts anonymous tips by text message. Text the keyword “TIPSLCPD” and the tip information to 274637.