Suspect shot, killed by police at hazardous waste facility in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — Officers responding to a report of an armed man making threats at a hazardous waste incinerator in Aragonite shot and killed the suspect after police say the man pointed a firearm at officers Sunday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said officers were dispatched to reports of someone making threats at the Clean Harbors Aragonite Incineration Facility that operates in the area of Aragonite, which is a ghost town in Tooele County.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 8 a.m.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper and a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene and were informed reports indicated the suspect had a handgun and another firearm.

While specific details are unclear at this time, Cannon said the suspect leveled a gun at police, who shot and killed the suspect. It was not immediately clear if both officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were discharged.

Cannon said they believe they know who the suspect is, however they are still working to confirm his identity and are executing a search warrant in conjunction with their investigation.

It is standard procedure under Utah law for outside agencies to investigate officer-involved shootings, which is why Cannon and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are providing information regarding the incident in Tooele County.

The incident is at least the third fatal officer-involved shooting to occur in Utah this week. Roy police shot and killed a trespassing suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm at officers Tuesday night.

Ogden police shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers responding to reports of prowlers in a parking garage late Tuesday night.