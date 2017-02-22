Ogden Police fatally shoot suspect in parking garage

OGDEN, Utah – One man is dead and another is in custody after Ogden officers shot and killed a suspect overnight.

At midnight, officers responded to calls about prowlers in a parking garage near 313 E. 23rd St.

Ogden Police say the two suspects ran when officers confronted them.

Police say one of the suspects pulled a handgun, pointing it at officers.

Officers fired, killing the suspect, 25-year-old Bartolo Sombrano.

Ogden Police said Sombrano was a known gang member wanted on several felony warrants.

Authorities said he has a violent history in Utah and Idaho and was a suspect in an armed home invasion on Feb. 15.

Police took the other suspect, Zachary Scott Clark, into custody.

No officers were injured.

Authorities are reviewing the officers’ body camera footage.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.