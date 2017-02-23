× Roy police identify suspect fatally shot by officers responding to trespassing call

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy have identified a suspect who was shot and killed by officers during a struggle at a gas station in Roy Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Roy City Police Department, the deceased is 38-year-old Nicolas Sanchez, and his last known residence is in Layton.

Police say officers were called to the Texaco gas station at 4395 South 1900 West in Roy just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on report of a trespasser. The release states officers got involved in a struggle with the suspect shortly after arriving on scene.

“During this struggle the suspect presented a firearm and in self-defense the officers fired at the suspect,” the press release states.

The press release states Sanchez has an “extensive” criminal history in both California and Utah, and he was recently terminated from federal probation.

Roy PD states no further information about the shooting will be released at this time. The incident was one of two fatal officer-involved shootings in Weber County this week, as Ogden officers also shot and killed a suspect in a parking garage.