Roy Police shoot, kill alleged trespasser at gas station

ROY, Utah - An investigation is underway after Roy Police shot and killed a trespassing suspect at a gas station overnight.

Officers responded to a trespassing call at a Texaco near 4395 S. and 1900 W. at about 10 p.m.

Shortly after officers arrived, they fired at the suspect, killing the alleged trespasser.

Officers were not injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine why police fired the fatal shots.

The name of the person shot has not been released.

