Gubernatorial candidate Thomas Wright announces congressman Rob Bishop as Lt. Governor

SALT LAKE CITY — GOP gubernatorial candidate Thomas Wright announced Thursday that he has chosen congressman Rob Bishop as his Lt. Governor.

“In the past, the Lt. Governor has been chosen for political strategy, but I chose my Lt. Governor based on the ability to govern,” Wright said. “I want the people of Utah to know what my administration will look like, and what it will seek to achieve, as we campaign over the next nine months.”

Rob Bishop joins Wright’s campaign after announcing he will not run for Governor and endorsing Thomas Wright on Jan. 13.

Bishop has more than a decade of public service and represents Utah’s 1st District.

Wright and Bishop join a crowded field in the race for Governor of Utah.