Thomas Wright, Greg Hughes are jumping into the race for Utah governor as candidates start gathering signatures to get on the ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — New names are jumping into the race for Utah governor.

On Monday, former Utah Republican Party chairman Thomas Wright filed to run. FOX 13 is told former House Speaker Greg Hughes will also jump into the Utah governor’s race with an announcement next week.

They join a crowded field for the GOP nomination that includes Lt. Governor Spencer Cox; former Utah governor and U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, Jr.; Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton; and Provo businessman Jeff Burningham.

“One of the reasons I’m running for this is I don’t want Utah to become California,” said Winder Newton. “We have such a great state. We have such a bright future, we can build on so many great things we’ve done.”

She said the race will be one about education, growth and even the recent tax overhaul passed by the legislature. For Burningham, he views his status as a “political outsider” as an advantage.

“This is all about leadership, problem solving and service. That is the lens I view in running for governor,” he told FOX 13.

On Monday, some of the candidates formally declared their intent to gather signatures, ensuring them a spot on the June primary ballot regardless of how they fare in the Utah GOP state convention. Each candidate must gather approximately 28,000, but voters can only sign once per race. If they sign more than one candidate’s packet, the law states the first candidate to get their signatures validated gets it.

