10-year-old hit by stray bullet from target shooters, Sanpete Sheriff says

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah — A 10-year-old was shot in the shoulder Saturday after police say target shooters were shooting toward a highway in Sanpete County.

According to the Sanpete Sheriff’s Office, the boy was in a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 89 just before 1:30 p.m. just north of Mount Pleasant when a bullet went through the windshield and hit his shoulder. He was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital where the bullet was removed. His wound was deemed non-life-threatening.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently being investigated and appear to involve a family negligently target shooting in the direction of the highway,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

A 14-year-old died from a similar accident in September 2018 in Rich County. The woman charged with Zackary Kempke’s death pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.