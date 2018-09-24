× Sheriff: target shooter in rural Utah accidentally shoots, kills 14-year-old boy

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A 14-year-old was shot and killed in an “unintentional” target shooting incident in Rich County Sunday.

According to a press release from the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal incident occurred Sunday afternoon in a remote area of the Monte Cristo range.

The Monte Cristo mountain range is in the north-east portion of Utah. Police say officers were dispatched to the area around 3 p.m. after a 911 call.

Investigators learned a 14-year-old boy from Weber County was riding in a vehicle with his family. His father was driving and the boy was in the back seat.

The teen was struck in the head by a bullet and suffered fatal injuries.

Police say an individual target shooting in the area had fired at a target several hundred feet from the vehicle. The shooter and several witnesses told police they did not know there was a road down range and that the thick brush and trees obscured their view so they didn’t know a vehicle was in the area of the target.

The initial investigation shows the shooting appears unintentional.

“When the investigation is complete, all information and evidence will be turned over to the Rich County Prosecutor for further action or charges,” the sheriff’s office stated. “As of this time no charges have been filed.”

The teen is from Weber County but his identity has not yet been released.