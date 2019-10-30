Single-digit temperatures for parts of Utah as record-breaking cold weather arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City set a new record for cold temperature for the month of October Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service states it was 14 degrees at 3:37 a.m., which sets both the record low for October 30 and the coldest temperature observed in the month of October. The previous record for both was 16 degrees.

Records for cold weather date back to 1874.

Lagoon closed for the season a day early due to the cold, and Fear Factory closed for a few days but will re-open for Halloween.

[6 am] It's a cold 🥶 one as you head out the door this morning, and temperatures aren't going far by this afternoon. If you haven't dusted off the heavy winter coat yet, today might be the day. Here's to hoping you find some money in your pocket from last spring. #utwx pic.twitter.com/x3Gm1kR6nx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 30, 2019

The weather is drying out after Tuesday's storm, and most Utahns can expect sunny weather to go with the record-low temps.

Mountain areas saw as much as 10 inches of snow from Tuesday's storm, while some areas on the benches got 2-4 inches of snow.

Temperatures will warm up gradually through the week, and while things should stay dry temps will still be well-below average through the weekend.

Warmer weather is expected early next week.

