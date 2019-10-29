× Fear Factory closing Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather, reopening for Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s Fear Factory is temporarily closing due to cold weather, but the haunted attraction is expected to reopen on Thursday night to finish its Halloween season.

“Remember, Fear Factory is closed tonight and Wednesday to keep our monsters, staff, and customers safe and warm. We’ll reopen Halloween night- Saturday, Nov 2,” a post on Fear Factory’s Facebook page said.

The company plans to reopen Thursday through Saturday.