Lagoon closes for the season due to weather

FARMINGTON – Northern Utah’s unseasonably snowy and cold weather is proving to be too frightful, even for Frightmares.

Lagoon Amusement Park announced Tuesday that it is abruptly closing for the season due to freezing temperatures and snowfall.

It was originally scheduled to be open Tuesday, and Wednesday, October 30, was to be the park’s final day.

“Due to the forecast of snow and freezing temperatures, in the interest of safety and keeping the equipment running, Lagoon is CLOSED Tuesday, October 29th AND for the remainder of the season. We apologize for the inconvenience and wish we could control the weather!,” Lagoon said in a statement. “Thank you to all of Lagoon’s loyal guests and employees for another incredible year.”