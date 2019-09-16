Utah legislature ends state-run medical cannabis distribution system in special session vote

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature voted to end a state-run medical marijuana distribution system in a special session Monday night.

The Senate voted unanimously to approve it. The House did as well.

Lawmakers compromised on a bill that allowed for 14 privately-run dispensaries and more if the Utah Department of Health determines it’s needed “based on market necessity.”

The end of the state-run medical cannabis dispensaries follows reporting by FOX 13 on the Davis and Salt Lake County attorneys who objected to their local health departments handing out marijuana, out of fear they would be prosecuted by the feds for drug dealing. The governor disagreed with that assessment, but lawmakers ultimately decided to abandon it.

The legislature also voted to allow grocery and convenience stores to “pre-stage” stronger beer in grocery and convenience stores ahead of a November 1 sell date. Major beer makers have abandoned 3.2 beer in favor of stronger brews, forcing Utah to dump it as well.

The legislature also agreed to fund $1 million for the 2020 Census and $1.5 million in a settlement with former Utah Attorney General John Swallow, who was acquitted of corruption-related charges.