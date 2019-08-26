× Man sentenced for killing Unified Police K-9 ‘Dingo’

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was given his sentence Monday for the shooting death of a Unified Police K-9.

In April, Torey Chase Massey was found guilty on five counts, including possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and death of a service animal.

On Monday, Massey was sentenced to 1 to 10 years for the killing ofUnified Police dog K-9 Dingo while he was being chased by officers on July 6, 2017.

He also was given 5 years to life sentences for each of the first-degree felonies. The sentences are to run consecutively, and Massey will spend at least 11 years behind bars at the Utah State Prison.

“To try to attempt to describe the bond between a K-9 handler and his four-legged partner is impossible. Losing Dingo was one of the most difficult things I experienced in my life,” said Chad Reyes, Dingo’s handler, in an interview with FOX 13 earlier this year.

Reyes worked with Dingo for five years, building a strong bond. He believes his dog died a hero.

Dingo’s death inspired the Utah legislature to pass a bill that increases the penalty for killing a law enforcement service animal. Governor Herbert signed the bill into law in March 2018.