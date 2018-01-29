× Lawmakers consider bill to increase penalty for killing police service animals

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate is considering a bill to increase the penalties for injuring or killing a police service animal.

Under Utah law, a police service animal is defined as any dog or horse used by a law enforcement agency, “or any animal contracted to assist a law enforcement agency in the performance of law enforcement duties.”

Senate Bill 57 would make it a second-degree felony to intentionally or knowingly cause the death of a police service animal. The offense is currently a third-degree felony.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jani Iwamoto (D-Highland).

In 2016, Unified Police Department K-9 “Aldo” was shot and killed during a standoff in Millcreek.

Last year, “Dingo,” another UPD K-9, was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a wanted fugitive.