Unified K9 ‘Dingo’ killed while apprehending wanted fugitive in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah - A Unified Police K9 was shot and killed while trying to take a wanted fugitive into custody overnight.

Sheriff Jim Winder was emotional as he said K9 "Dingo," a Belgian Malinois, was killed while apprehending 28-year-old Torey Massey.

Massey was wanted for assault, theft and other charges.

Authorities spotted Massey driving in Millcreek and tried to stop him but he ran.

Police chased him to an area near Brickyard Plaza where the pursuit ended at 3300 S. and 1100 E. after 1 a.m.

Officers said Massey shot Dingo several times.

The K9 was rushed to an animal hospital where he died.

The U.S. Marshals took Massey into custody.

Authorities have not confirmed the charges Massey is facing.

Dingo has worked with Sgt. Chad Reyes since Feb. 2013; he was born Nov. 2010.

"It is not just those with 2 legs who are born with a soul that has courage to wear the badge." RIP @UPDSL K9 Dingo. pic.twitter.com/BcfV7FjsvH — WVC Police (@WVCPD) July 6, 2017