Another truck crashes at busy Garden City intersection

Posted 3:12 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, August 20, 2019

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A large truck crashed at a busy Garden City intersection Tuesday afternoon, days after a similar crash in the same location.

A Utah Highway Patrol representative said the truck crashed into three buildings close to the intersection. No one was injured.

Tuesday’s crash occurred five days after a semitrailer crashed into some storage buildings close to U.S. 89 and Bear Lake Blvd.

In October, a semitrailer driver died after striking a sporting goods store at the same intersection.

