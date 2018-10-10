× Semi truck crashed into Garden City building, driver and passenger in critical condition

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi-truck driver and passenger are in a Logan hospital in critical condition after crashing into a sporting goods store.

According to Lieutenant Lee Perry with Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was driving southbound on highway 89 when it blew past a stop sign, seemingly unable to stop.

The driver tried to turn right onto state road 30, but the excessive speed caused it to roll on its side and slide into a building.

Nobody in the sporting goods store was injured.

Bad weather prevented officials from transporting the driver and passenger with life flight, instead, they had to be driven to Logan.

UHP is still investigating the incident, they said it’s unclear if there was some sort of mechanical failure.

This is a developing story and will be updated as Fox 13 receives more details.